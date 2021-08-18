 Skip to main content

Vipshop Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings Miss, Softer Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $4.6 billion (RMB29.6 billion), versus the analyst consensus of $4.57 billion.
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZNQ2 revenue of $113.1 billion was up 27% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $115.1 billion.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) recently reported Q1 FY22 revenue of $31.87 billion, up 34% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $32.54 billion. Alibaba's Commerce revenue grew 35.2% Y/Y to $27.9 billion.
  • Drivers: Vipshop's GMV expanded 25% Y/Y to RMB48.1 billion.
  • The number of active customers improved by 32% Y/Y to 51.1 million.
  • Total orders rose 30% Y/Y to 221.5 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 40 bps to 20.1%.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 30 bps to 5.9%.
  • Vipshop held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $309.2 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.32 missed the analyst consensus of $0.36.
  • Outlook: Vipshop sees Q3 revenue of $3.76 billion - $3.95 billion (RMB24.3 billion - RMB25.5 billion), below the analyst consensus of $4.1 billion.
  • Price Action: VIPS shares traded lower by 5.70% at $13.825 on the last check Wednesday.

