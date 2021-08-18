Nano Dimension Clocks Q2 Revenue Growth Of 182%
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 181.6% year-on-year to $0.81 million.
- Nano Dimension recovered to a positive gross margin of 22.8%.
- The basic loss per share was $(0.05). Net loss widened to $(13.6) million on higher expenses.
- The company held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The quarter reflects the consolidation of the recently acquired 3D printing company NanoFabrica and DeepCube.
- Price Action: NNDM shares traded higher by 0.58% at $5.42 on the last check Wednesday.
