 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Margin Shrinks; Plans $15B Stock Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:
Target Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Margin Shrinks; Plans $15B Stock Buyback
  • Target Corp (NYSE: TGTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.5% year-on-year, to $25.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $25.08 billion.
  • Comparable store sales grew 8.9%, driven by traffic. Digital comparable sales grew 10%.
  • The operating margin contracted 20 basis points to 9.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.5 billion.
  • Gross margin contracted 50 basis points to 30.4%, reflecting pressure from higher merchandise and freight costs.
  • The company held $7.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • EBITDA of $3.1 billion increased 6.6% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.64 beat the analyst consensus of $3.49.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $3.4 billion.
  • Target's Board approved a new $15 billion share repurchase program.
  • Outlook: Target sees high single-digit growth in comparable sales, near the high end of the prior range, for the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 2.12% at $249.25 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Target: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
7 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2021
Tuesday's Earnings Outlook: Staying On Target (TGT)
Shanghai Softness: China's Weakness Spills Into US Trading, With Tech Under Pressure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com