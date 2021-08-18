Target Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Margin Shrinks; Plans $15B Stock Buyback
- Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.5% year-on-year, to $25.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $25.08 billion.
- Comparable store sales grew 8.9%, driven by traffic. Digital comparable sales grew 10%.
- The operating margin contracted 20 basis points to 9.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.5 billion.
- Gross margin contracted 50 basis points to 30.4%, reflecting pressure from higher merchandise and freight costs.
- The company held $7.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- EBITDA of $3.1 billion increased 6.6% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $3.64 beat the analyst consensus of $3.49.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $3.4 billion.
- Target's Board approved a new $15 billion share repurchase program.
- Outlook: Target sees high single-digit growth in comparable sales, near the high end of the prior range, for the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 2.12% at $249.25 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
