Lumentum Q4 Result Tops Consensus; Semiconductor Components Shortage Weighs On Q1 Revenue Outlook
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.5% year-on-year to $392.1 million, beating the analyst consensus of $382.2 million.
- QCT and QTL segments drove Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) Q3 revenue of $8.1 billion, up 65% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.55 billion.
- Segments: Lumentum's Optical Communications revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y to $355.2 million.
- Lasers revenue was $36.9 million, down 2.4% Y/Y.
- Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 50 bps to 47.7%.
- The non-GAAP operating margin declined 20 bps to 24.6%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beat the analyst consensus of $1.05.
- Lumentum held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
- The Q4 reflects strong demand for Lumentum's products, which led to a book-to-bill of 1.2. The critical semiconductor component crisis weighed on the Q1 FY22 outlook by $30 million.
- Outlook: Lumentum sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $430 million - $445 million compared to the analyst consensus of $437.13 million.
- The company sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 - $1.61 above the analyst consensus of $1.45.
- Price Action: LITE shares traded higher by 2.19% at $82 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech