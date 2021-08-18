 Skip to main content

Lowe's Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Lowe's Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) rose 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.33% year over year to $4.25, which beat the estimate of $4.00.

Revenue of $27,570,000,000 rose by 0.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,790,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be $92,000,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/low/mediaframe/46031/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $215.22

52-week low: $146.72

Price action over last quarter: down 3.21%

Company Overview

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.

 

