Weibo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.00% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $574,466,000 rose by 48.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $527,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $558,887,000 and $582,174,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5uwzgkh

Technicals

52-week high: $64.70

52-week low: $32.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.32%

Company Profile

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.