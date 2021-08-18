 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Vipshop Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Vipshop Holdings Q2 Earnings

 

Shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.52% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $4,586,000,000 rose by 34.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $29,610,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $3,764,000,000 and $3,949,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yiopfn42

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.00

Company's 52-week low was at $13.84

Price action over last quarter: down 32.90%

Company Description

Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in a wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products. Its operating segment includes Vip.com and Shan Shan Outlets. The company generates maximum revenue from Vip.com segment.

 

Related Articles (VIPS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vipshop Holdings
George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang
Understanding Vipshop Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vipshop Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com