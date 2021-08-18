Brinker International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 290.91% year over year to $1.68, which missed the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $1,009,000,000 higher by 79.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,000,000,000.

Guidance

Brinker International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vnarn2xg

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $78.33

Company's 52-week low was at $36.09

Price action over last quarter: down 28.36%

Company Profile

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.