Amcor FY21 Revenue Grows 3.2%, Declares Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:15am   Comments
  • Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCRreported FY21 sales growth of 3.2% year-on-year, to $12.86 billion.
  • Flexibles revenue increased 3% Y/Y, and Rigid Packaging rose 4%.
  • Gross profit rose 7.7% Y/Y to $2.7 billion with a profit margin of 21.2%.
  • The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 32.9% to $1.3 billion.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow for FY21 was $1.1 billion. The net debt totaled $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion increased 6% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.74 rose 15.6% Y/Y.
  • Amcor Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1175 per share.
  • Outlook: Amcor sees FY22 adjusted EPS growth of 7% - 11% Y/Y on a comparable constant currency basis.
  • Amcor expects to allocate $400 million of cash towards share repurchases in FY22.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares closed lower by 1.06% at $12.10 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Buybacks

