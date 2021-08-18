 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Krispy Kreme Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Provides Upbeat Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Share:
Krispy Kreme Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Provides Upbeat Guidance
  • Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUTreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42.6% year-on-year, to $349.19 million, beating the consensus of $333.36 million. Organic revenue grew 22.5% in the quarter.
  • Revenue from the U.S. & Canada rose 25.3% Y/Y, and International revenues climbed 159%.
  • Product sales rose 44.2% Y/Y, and Royalties and other revenues fell 4.8%.
  • Operating expense increased 51.5% Y/Y to $157.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 2.6%, and operating income for the quarter recovered to $9.1 million.
  • The company held $37.46 million in cash and equivalents as of July 4, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $52.4 million increased 77.8% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.13 missed the consensus of $0.14.
  • "The second quarter saw great continued momentum in the U.S. and Canada, enhanced by the strong ongoing recovery in International," said CEO Mike Tattersfield.
  • Outlook: Krispy Kreme sees FY21 sales of $1.34 billion - $1.38 billion, with the consensus at $1.34 billion.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $178 million - $185 million.
  • Price Action: DNUT shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $14.03 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNUT)

Why Krispy Kreme Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours
Roblox And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Krispy Kreme
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts To Celebrate 20 Years Of...Xbox?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com