 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weibo Shares Pop On Q2 Revenue Growth of 48%, Issues Strong Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 6:22am   Comments
Share:
Weibo Shares Pop On Q2 Revenue Growth of 48%, Issues Strong Q3 Guidance
  • Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WBreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to $574.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $527.9 million.
  • Weibo's Q2 numbers lie between Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google's 62% revenue growth, and Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) 20% growth for the same quarter.
  • Segments: Weibo's Advertising and marketing revenues rose 47% Y/Y to $502.3 million. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) rose 52% Y/Y to $462.4 million from a broad-based increase in advertising demand and strong sales execution.
  • Value-added service (VAS) revenues grew 54% Y/Y to $72.1 million.
  • Drivers: Monthly active users (MAUs) increased by 43 million Y/Y to 566 million in June 2021, while Average daily active users (DAUs) rose 16 million Y/Y to 246 million.
  • Operating Income: Weibo's non-GAAP operating income jumped 83% Y/Y to $223.2 million. Baidu's non-GAAP operating income rose 1% Y/Y due to the relatively weaker revenue growth weighed on by higher SG&A and R&D expenses.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 800 bps to 39%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beat the analyst consensus of $0.63.
  • Weibo held $2.94 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $94.1 million in operating cash flow in Q2.
  • Outlook: Weibo sees Q3 revenue growth of 20%-25% representing $558.89 million - $582.17 million compared to the analyst consensus of $560.71 million.
  • Price Action: WB shares traded higher by 6.15% at $49.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WB)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Weibo
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com