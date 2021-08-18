 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 5:34am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $112.60 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $527.89 million.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $29.61 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $26.79 billion.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $25.08 billion.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $417.31 million.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $382.22 million.

• Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $83.18 million.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $78.04 million.

• Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $30.58 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.54 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $407.00 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $521.84 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.51 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $110.94 million.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $285.82 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $198.20 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.02 billion.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

 

