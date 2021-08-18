7 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $26.79 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $181.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $3.49 per share on revenue of $25.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.4% to $255.55 in after-hours trading.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced that it has acquired the majority of MedMen Enterprises Inc’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Tilray shares jumped 7.5% to $14.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.02 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares slipped 0.1% to $56.00 in after-hours trading.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued Q2 sales guidance with a midpoint below analyst estimates. The company’s Wolfspeed business and STMicroelectronics also expanded their existing 150mm silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. Cree shares fell 5.2% to $81.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $194.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) to post a quarterly loss at 0.15 per share on revenue of $521.84 million after the closing bell. Robinhood shares gained 0.6% to $46.94 in after-hours trading.
