7 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $26.79 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $181.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $3.49 per share on revenue of $25.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.4% to $255.55 in after-hours trading.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced that it has acquired the majority of MedMen Enterprises Inc's outstanding senior secured convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Tilray shares jumped 7.5% to $14.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.02 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares slipped 0.1% to $56.00 in after-hours trading.

