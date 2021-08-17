 Skip to main content

Why Krispy Kreme Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced second-quarter financial results and guidance.

Krispy Kreme reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $349.20 million.

Krispy Kreme said it expects full-year 2021 revenue to be in a range of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion versus the estimate of $1.34 billion.

“These results show the ongoing success from the implementation of our growth strategy,” said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. "The second quarter saw great continued momentum in the U.S. and Canada, enhanced by strong ongoing recovery in International."

Krispy Kreme is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers and a growing e-commerce and delivery business.

Price Action: Krispy Kreme has traded as high as $21.69 and as low as $13.63 since its IPO on July 1.

The stock was up 3.28% in after-hours trading at $14.50.

