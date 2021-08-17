Jack Henry & Associates: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) moved higher by 0.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.00% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $450,287,000 rose by 9.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $445,120,000.

Outlook

Jack Henry & Associates hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $200.98

52-week low: $141.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.62%

Company Overview

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves about 1,000 banks and 800 credit unions.