 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roblox Stock Is Trading In A Pattern And Could Be Ready For A Move Soon
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Roblox Stock Is Trading In A Pattern And Could Be Ready For A Move Soon

Roblox Inc. (NYSE: RBLX) is trading lower after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, up from a loss of 40 cents per share year over year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $454.1 million, up from $200.39 million.

Roblox is down 1.65% at $78.36 at last check.

See Also: Roblox Acquires Gaming Community Platform Guilded: What Investors Should Know

Roblox Daily Chart Analysis

  • Roblox looks to be trading within a bullish flag pattern, and looks to be nearing possible pattern resistance.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • This moving average may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The stock may continue to trade within the flag pattern until either pattern resistance or support is broken. A further move in the same direction could occur.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trading sideways and now sits at 45. This means there has been relatively equal buyers and sellers in the stock the past few weeks.

rblxdaily8-17-21.png

What’s Next For Roblox?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock push higher and eventually cross above pattern resistance. This could signal that the stock is seeing a breakout and could continue higher.

Bears would like to see the stock fall lower and drop below pattern support. This could cause the stock to see a further bearish push.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBLX)

Roblox And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
What's Up With Roblox Shares Today?
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 16
Roblox Acquires Gaming Community Platform Guilded: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com