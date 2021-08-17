Bon Natural Shares Gain On 63% Revenue Growth In 1H
- Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) reported first-half FY21 revenue growth of 63.6% year-on-year, to $11.7 million.
- Revenues from Fragrance Compounds rose 133% Y/Y, Health Supplements increased 338.4%, and Bioactive Food Ingredients declined 69.7%.
- Gross profit increased by 32.2% Y/Y to $3.4 million with a profit margin of 29%.
- The operating margin was 21.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 63.3% to $2.5 million.
- The company held $1.04 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021. Cash flow from operations was $2.0 million.
- EPS of $0.40 increased 33.3% Y/Y.
- "The accelerating growth in our record revenue and earnings is a great way to mark our first reported results as a public company and creates a solid foundation for us to build upon," said CEO Richard Hu.
- Price Action: BON shares are trading higher by 11.9% at $11.43 on the last check Tuesday.
