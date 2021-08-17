Romeo Power Shares Plunge On Worse-Than-Expected Q2 Results
- Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 18% year-on-year, to $0.926 million, missing the analyst consensus of $3.05 million.
- Product revenue rose 1.7% Y/Y, and service revenue fell 31.4%.
- The gross loss increased Y/Y to $(5.02) million.
- The operating loss expanded to $(29.7) million as total operating expenses increased sixfold to $24.7 million.
- The company held $44.04 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(21.6) million.
- EPS of $(0.22) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.16).
- Price Action: RMO shares are trading lower by 16.4% at $4.865 on the last check Tuesday.
