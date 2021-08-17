 Skip to main content

Home Depot Q2 Customer Transactions Decline 5.8%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HDreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $41.10 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $40.73 billion.
  • Customer transactions for the quarter fell 5.8%.
  • Comparable sales increased 4.5%, and comparable sales in the U.S. rose 3.4%.
  • Gross profit rose 5.6% Y/Y to $13.7 billion.
  • The operating margin was 16.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 9.4% to $6.6 billion.
  • The company held $4.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $9.9 billion.
  • EPS of $4.53 beat the analyst consensus of $4.43.
  • "I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers. As a result of their efforts, we achieved a milestone of over $40 billion in quarterly sales for the first time in Company history," said chairman and CEO Craig Menear.
  • Price Action: HD shares are trading lower by 4.55% at $319.79 on the last check Tuesday.

