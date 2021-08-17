 Skip to main content

Roblox And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) and UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

"These are all fine companies," Cramer said. 

RBLX: Roblox announced strong second-quarter financial results on Monday. 

The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was up from a loss of 40 cents per share year over year. Roblox reported quarterly revenue of $454.1 million, which was up from $200.39 million year over year. 

See Also: Roblox Acquires Gaming Community Platform Guilded: What Investors Should Know

DNUT: Krispy Kreme has been trending lower since its IPO on July 1.

UWMC: Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained UWM Holdings with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.50.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Roblox was down 2.03% at $77.95, Krispy Kreme was down 5.69% at $13.78 and UWM Holdings was down 4.02% at $7.16.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

