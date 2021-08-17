 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Rollercoaster In Apple

Danielle Shay  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 17, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:
A Rollercoaster In Apple

Hey 5-Star Trader, 

“Tuesday Trade” Journal: One of the most important concepts in trading is to review your work, and learn from the good and the bad. Identifying what is working is critical — to do more of it. So, to lead by example, each Tuesday, you’ll get a trade from my trading journal, in which I explain my thought process from start to finish. Trading is all about finding something that works and applying it over and over again. That’s how you find trading success. So study up on this “Tuesday Trade” and let’s get to work.

For this week’s “Tuesday Trade,” I want to outline my trade in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

At the beginning of the month as I was combing through the market at the open looking for possible setups. AAPL had just come up and I noticed they were showing relative strength. Upon further inspection, AAPL was also experiencing several multi-time-frame squeezes (one of my favorite setups to trade) so I knew I had an opportunity in front of me. 

Not wanting to jump in right away, I decided to manage my other trades and watch AAPL in the background. Finally, a few hours past the open I went in and bought four butterflies — BUY +4 BUTTERFLY AAPL 100 20 AUG 21 145/150/155 CALL @1.31 limit order (LMT). 

Because this was a bullish trade in nature, I kept the trade small with a total risk of approximately $500, targeting a $150 price point.

Over the course of the next few days, AAPL began to consolidate and was right on track. However, the market’s price action was beginning to make me nervous. More news of the Delta variant of Covid-19 came out leading to notable sector rotation and the market was beginning to shake things up. AAPL begin to break down (down more than 2% and continuing to sell off) all bets to the long side were off. I decided to give myself one more day before I made the call to stay in or out.

As it turns out, the next day AAPL was able to stop the hemorrhaging. Near market open, AAPL was able to get close to my center strike and I was able to get out for a profit — SELL -4 BUTTERFLY AAPL 100 20 AUG 21 145/150/155 CALL @2.25 LMT. 

Sometimes staying in a trade during rocky market conditions can be unnerving, but if you exercise patience and follow your trading rules, there is a good chance you can still turn a profit.

Want to improve your options trading? Join Danielle as she teaches her Options 101 course. There she will outline the fundamentals and solidify key concepts of trading options in the market.

See also: How To Buy Apple Stock

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Meet Troika at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit this Month
Apple Remains Dominant Player In Mobile Wallet Space For Debit Transactions, Says Study
Clover Health, Wish, AMC, Tesla, Apple And More — What WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today
Apple Seeks To Resume In-Store Classes In US, Europe By Month-End: Report
Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2
Apple Throws 'Obstacle After Obstacle,' FlickType Says, As The iPhone Keyboard Popular With Blind Users Shuts Down
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AppleEarnings News Commodities Options Markets Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com