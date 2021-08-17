 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 154.55% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $288,684,000 higher by 51.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,193,000,000 and $1,239,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7gf2g5y

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $116.76

52-week low: $49.88

Price action over last quarter: down 24.42%

Company Description

GDS Holdings Ltd is an integrated provider of high-performance data centers and Information Technology infrastructure services in China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and Information Technology service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company operates in a single reporting segment that is design, build-out, and operation of data centers.

 

Related Articles (GDS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
GDS Holdings: Debt Overview
Understanding GDS Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: GDS Holdings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com