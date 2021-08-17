GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 154.55% year over year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $288,684,000 higher by 51.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,193,000,000 and $1,239,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7gf2g5y

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $116.76

52-week low: $49.88

Price action over last quarter: down 24.42%

Company Description

GDS Holdings Ltd is an integrated provider of high-performance data centers and Information Technology infrastructure services in China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and Information Technology service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company operates in a single reporting segment that is design, build-out, and operation of data centers.