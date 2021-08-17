Walmart: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.10% over the past year to $1.78, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $141,048,000,000 higher by 2.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $136,880,000,000.

Guidance

Walmart said it sees Q3 EPS of $1.30-$1.40 and FY22 EPS of $6.20-$6.35.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4z80kdbDJ1c

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $153.66

Company's 52-week low was at $126.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.74%

Company Description

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 12% of fiscal 2021 sales.