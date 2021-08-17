Recap: Eneti Q2 Earnings

Shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI) rose 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.85% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $37,651,000 up by 43.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qbrxqqmw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.74

Company's 52-week low was at $15.53

Price action over last quarter: down 11.48%

Company Description

Eneti Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.