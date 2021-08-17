 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global-E Online Stock Gains After Q2 Revenue Beat, Solid Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Global-E Online Stock Gains After Q2 Revenue Beat, Solid Outlook
  • Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBEreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 92% year-on-year, to $57.29 million, beating the analyst consensus of $47.61 million.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 95% Y/Y to $326 million.
  • Service fees revenue grew by 104%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 86%.
  • The gross profit increased 113.1% Y/Y to $20.6 million, and the gross margin expanded 360 basis points Y/Y to 36%.
  • The company incurred an operating loss of $(19.5) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million increased 145.2% Y/Y.
  • Loss per share was $(0.25), versus $(0.02) last year.
  • The company held $394.37 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Global-E Online raised FY21 sales guidance to $227 million - $231 million (prior $209 million - $213.5 million), versus the consensus of $210.95 million.
  • For Q3, it sees revenue of $54.3 million – $56.3 million versus the consensus of $48.44 million.
  • Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 5.59% at $72.10 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLBE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com