 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Home Depot Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.69% over the past year to $4.53, which beat the estimate of $4.43.

Revenue of $41,118,000,000 rose by 8.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Home Depot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/46202/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $345.69

Company's 52-week low was at $246.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Profile

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which recently expanded through the acquisition of HD Supply. The tie-up with Company Store brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.

 

Related Articles (HD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Retail Picks
Home Depot Looks Ready To Breakout Soon: Could Earnings Be The Catalyst?
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Home Depot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com