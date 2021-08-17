Recap: Home Depot Q2 Earnings

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.69% over the past year to $4.53, which beat the estimate of $4.43.

Revenue of $41,118,000,000 rose by 8.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Home Depot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/46202/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $345.69

Company's 52-week low was at $246.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Profile

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which recently expanded through the acquisition of HD Supply. The tie-up with Company Store brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.