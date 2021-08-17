Recap: Premier Q4 Earnings

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.45% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $481,515,000 rose by 40.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $447,820,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,320,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/irzhhfdy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $37.79

Company's 52-week low was at $30.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.18%

Company Profile

Premier is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).