How Game Streaming Platform HUYA's Q2 Earnings Stack Up Against DouYu Amid Gradual Pandemic Recovery?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:28am   Comments
How Game Streaming Platform HUYA's Q2 Earnings Stack Up Against DouYu Amid Gradual Pandemic Recovery?
  • Game live streaming platform HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYAreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.8% year-on-year to $458.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $440.25 million.
  • DouYu International Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: DOYUQ2 revenue declined 6.8% Y/Y $361.9 million year-on-year, slightly above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million.
  • Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues increased by 0.6% Y/Y to $399.5 million from higher overseas live streaming revenues, whereas DouYu reported a 6.1% decline due to reduced user time following pandemic recovery and less stay-at-home time.
  • HUYA's advertising and other revenues rose 189.9% Y/Y to $59.4 million, driven by content licensing revenue, while DouYu noted a 15.7% decline as advertisers normalized their marketing expenditures.
  • Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live rose 2.6% Y/Y to 77.6 million, while DouYu's rose 3.9%.
  • The total number of paying users of Huya Live declined 9.7% Y/Y to 5.6 million, while DouYu's fell 5.3%.
  • Margin: HUYA's gross margin contracted 170 bps to 19.6% as the costs rose 12.2% Y/Y from higher revenue-sharing fees and content costs. DouYu's margin contracted 770 bps to 13.1%.
  • HUYA's adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.14. DouYu's adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.05) was at par with the analyst consensus.
  • HUYA held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and generated $26.9 million in operating cash flow in Q2.
  • Price Action: HUYA's shares traded lower by 3.05% at $9.21 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

