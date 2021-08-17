5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Fabrinet shares surged 6.2% to $95.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 1.8% to close at $162.07 on Monday.

