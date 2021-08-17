 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace Drives AiHuiShou's Q2 Revenue Growth of 56%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Share:
PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace Drives AiHuiShou's Q2 Revenue Growth of 56%
  • AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE: REREreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 56.2% year-on-year to $289.3 million (RMB1.87 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $272.9 million.
  • Segments: Net product revenues increased by 53.1% Y/Y to $248.3 million due to increased sales of pre-owned consumer electronics through PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace, and offline trade-in channels.
  • Net service revenues rose 77.9% Y/Y to $40.9 million from the growth in transaction volume on PJT Marketplace and Paipai Marketplace and the average commission rate.
  • Drivers: Gross Merchandise Volume rose 69.6% Y/Y, GMV for product sales increased by 72.7% Y/Y, and GMV for online marketplaces grew 68.6% Y/Y. The number of consumer products transacted increased by 27.9% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.25).
  • AiHuiShou held $439.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: AiHuiShou sees Q3 revenue of RMB1.87 billion - RMB1.93 billion against the analyst estimate of $286.1 million.
  • Price Action: RERE shares closed lower by 16.15% at $11.01 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RERE)

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com