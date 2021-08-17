 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AiHuiShou Intl (NYSE:RERE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $36.97 per share on revenue of $33.73 billion.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.54 million.

• Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $447.82 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $136.74 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $40.73 billion.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $841.55 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $202.20 million.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $62.11 million.

• Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $445.12 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $227.68 million.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion.

• Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $145.17 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $485.96 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $427.66 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

