AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 6.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.08).
Revenue of $443,000 declined by 84.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,810,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 16, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/42290
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $2.94
52-week low: $1.02
Price action over last quarter: down 15.50%
Company Description
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its product portfolio includes DSUVIA and Zalviso for Moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company's products under pipeline are ARX-02 and ARX-03. The majority of its revenue is generated from DSUVIA product sales in the United States.
