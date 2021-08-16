 Skip to main content

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 6.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $443,000 declined by 84.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,810,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/42290

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.94

52-week low: $1.02

Price action over last quarter: down 15.50%

Company Description

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its product portfolio includes DSUVIA and Zalviso for Moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company's products under pipeline are ARX-02 and ARX-03. The majority of its revenue is generated from DSUVIA product sales in the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings