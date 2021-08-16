 Skip to main content

AgEagle Aerial Systems Shines In Q2
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 120.3% year-on-year to $1.94 million.
  • MicaSense and Measure Global drove the growth, also impacted by increased sales of its HempOverview platform to Iowa and Florida.
  • Segments: Sensor sales totaled $1.71 million, Software subscription sales totaled $0.17 million, and Drone and custom manufacturing sales totaled $0.06 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded by 4,200 bps to 50% due to increasing its mix of product offerings through the acquisitions of MicaSense and Measure.
  • AgEagle held $39.2 million in cash and equivalents, and its EPS loss was $(0.07).
  • AgEagle continues investing in the design and development of accurate leading-edge drones, sensors, and software solutions capable of providing customers with material cost-saving efficiencies, data-backed actionable intelligence, and enhanced safety and security for their workforces and worksites.
  • Price Action: UAVS shares traded lower by 0.26% at $3.80 in the market session on the last check Monday.

