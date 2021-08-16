Recap: Orbital Energy Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.52% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $16,308,000 rose by 109.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Orbital Energy Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbktvsy2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.20

52-week low: $0.45

Price action over last quarter: down 12.68%

Company Description

Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.