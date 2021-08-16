LiqTech International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) moved higher by 11.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.67% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $4,017,000 decreased by 13.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://liqtech.com/corporate/investor-relations/

Price Action

52-week high: $12.70

Company's 52-week low was at $5.11

Price action over last quarter: down 22.10%

Company Profile

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics. The company generates maximum revenue from Water. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.