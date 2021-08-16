Niu Technologies Sees Strong e-Scooters Growth In Q2
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46.5% year-on-year, to RMB 944.7 ($146.3 million), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $156.04 million.
- e-scooters sales increased 58.0% Y/Y, China e-scooters rose 58.8% Y/Y, and international e-scooter sales climbed 34.8% Y/Y.
- The gross profit climbed 45% Y/Y to RMB 214.7 million with a profit margin of 22.7%.
- Operating expense rose 47.9% Y/Y to RMB 136.9 million. The operating margin was 10.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 76.4% to $99.3 million.
- The company held RMB 469.8 ($72.8 million) in cash and equivalents on June 30, 2021.
- EPS of RMB 1.14, or $0.18, beat the analyst consensus of $0.16.
- "Our new products F0 and F2 have been well received by customers and contributed to the volume growth," said CEO Yan Li.
- Price action: NIU shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $21.70 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Company website
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Best of Benzinga