5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $486.88 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares fell 1.3% to close at $90.68 on Friday.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced plans to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR & Co and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt shares slipped 0.5% to close at $72.14 on Friday.
- Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $361.59 million before the opening bell. DouYu shares gained 0.6% to $3.47 in after-hours trading.
- Communications Systems, Inc (NYSE: JCS) reported a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.21 per share. Its consolidated sales from continuing operations rose 14% to $11.0 million. Communications Systems shares fell 0.6% to settle at $6.91 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Roblox Corp (NASDAQ: RBLX) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $689.85 million in the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Roblox shares rose 0.1% to $84.04 in after-hours trading.
