5 Stocks To Watch For August 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $486.88 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares fell 1.3% to close at $90.68 on Friday.

(NYSE: FN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $486.88 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares fell 1.3% to close at $90.68 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced plans to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR & Co and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt shares slipped 0.5% to close at $72.14 on Friday.

(NYSE: H) announced plans to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR & Co and KSL Capital Partners for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt shares slipped 0.5% to close at $72.14 on Friday. Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $361.59 million before the opening bell. DouYu shares gained 0.6% to $3.47 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor