Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (NYSE:XLY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.00 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $225.21 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.07 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $361.59 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.11 million.

• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $156.04 million.

• Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $22.03 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $43.29 million.

• Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $668.30 million.

• Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $377.98 million.

• Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX:UAVS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:RKLY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $260.00 million.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $52.20 million.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $486.88 million.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.93 million.

• Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $129.47 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.81 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.57 million.

• Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.21 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.

• CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.71 million.

• Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.78 million.

• Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.

• SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.90 million.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $31.88 million.

• Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $410.00 thousand.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $42.58 million.

• Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.05 million.

• ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $689.85 million.

• Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.50 million.

• Spark Networks (AMEX:LOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.