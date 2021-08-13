Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Honest Co Falls After Q2 Results; Pilgrim's Pride Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 35,510.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,813.66. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,464.72.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,306,910 cases with around 619,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,117,820 cases and 430,250 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,285,060 COVID-19 cases with 566,890 deaths. In total, there were at least 205,462,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,335,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), up 21% and Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) up 19%.

In trading on Friday, energy fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday.

Disney reported third-quarter revenue of $17.02 billion, up 45% year-over-year. The total beat the consensus estimate of $16.8 billion. Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents versus a street estimate of 56 cents per share.

The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment had revenue of $4.34 billion, up over 100% year-over-year.

Equities Trading UP

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares shot up 22% to $5.00 after the company announced it received a production system order from a major, US-based, electric vehicle battery material manufacturer for approximately $1.7 million.

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) got a boost, shooting 34% to $0.8449 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. The company said it continues to experience demand for dental lasers and it sees Q3 revenue to be "significantly above" last year's Q3.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $27.40. JBS Brazil issued a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares not owned by JBS Brazil for $26.50 per share in cash.

Equities Trading DOWN

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares tumbled 25% to $5.97 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) were down 26% to $10.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) was down, falling 30% to $2.89 after the company reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million. For FY21, SOC Telemed expects revenue of $90 million - $92 million (prior $97 million - $103 million), versus the consensus of $100 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $68.49, while gold traded up 1.5% to $1,778.60.

Silver traded up 2.6% Friday to $23.725 while copper rose 0.5% to $4.3810.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.21%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.23% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.25%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.35%, French CAC 40 rose 0.20% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.36%.

The consumer price inflation rate in France was confirmed at 1.2% year-over-year in July, while unemployment rate slipped to 8.0% in the second quarter from 8.1% in the prior period. Wholesale prices in Germany surged 11.3% year-over-year in July. Spanish consumer prices increased 2.9% from a year ago during July.

Economics

Prices for US exports increased 1.3% in July, while the price index for imports rose 0.3% percent from a month ago in July.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 70.2 in August from 81.2 in the prior month.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 10 to 397 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

