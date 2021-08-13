Southern Copper, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

The Power of the Dividend

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.

Retained earnings is calculated as:

RE = BP + Net Income - Dividends

Where

BP = Retained Earnings at the beginning of the period.

Net Income = Revenue - Expenses

Before further discussion of why dividends can be impactful in the long-term, here's a plot showing how much of a difference reinvested dividends would make in one's five year holdings of NYSE:SCCO compared to holding the dividends as cash and regular price appreciation.

The following plot shows three values over a five-year period:

1) The value of a $100 investment in SCCO, with only price appreciation.

2) The value of a $100 investment in SCCO, without re-investment.

3) The value of a $100 investment in SCCO if dividends were immediately reinvested.

4) The value of a $100 investment in NASDAQ:SPY if dividends were immediately reinvested.

Dividend Mechanics

A key thing to note is that dividends will be announced with an ex-date. This ex-date is the date on which one must be a holder of a share in order to receive the share's dividend. At the close of trading on that day, the effective value of each share may go down by the size of the dividend, because new purchasers will not hold the right to receive the dividend.

However, by the time the market opens the next day, the stock price could rebound up beyond its previous close, or continue to lag after the dividend rights have been rewarded. This uncertainty is simply due to broader market forces that exist on any day of trading.

Index ETFs' Reinvested Dividend Value Compared to SCCO's

The plot above shows how much reinvested dividends of SCCO's have returned compared to those for the popular ETFs SPY and NASDAQ:QQQ (which track the components of the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100, respectively, and pay out dividends for their underlying securities). Note that the bars could not be below zero, because a reinvested dividend represents a fraction of a share of a company, and company shares cannot go below zero. Note, too, that the bar for SCCO represents the final difference between the red and blue lines on the first graph above.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much value simply looking at the price chart of SCCO's common stock misses if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. Dividends surely can matter.

