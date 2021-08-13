 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SOC Telemed Stock Tumbles After Lowering FY21 Revenue Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
SOC Telemed Stock Tumbles After Lowering FY21 Revenue Guidance
  • SOC Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million.
  • Bookings increased 136% to $6.7 million. Total system-wide consults were 130,214, +49% Y/Y on a pro forma basis.
  • TelePsychiatry volumes recovered to pre-COVID levels faster than expected, and the teleNeurology service line experienced a significant volume increase.
  • System-wide revenue per core consult totaled $339, down 3% Y/Y.
  • Stand-alone SOC revenue per core consult was $417 versus $429, as the volume recovery in telePsychiatry and teleNeurology narrowed the gap associated with minimum consult thresholds in client contracts.
  • Access Physicians revenue per core consult was $245 versus $237, up 3% year over year, driven by service line volume mix.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 37% compared to 40%, impacted by the increase in physician incentive payments related to the rapid growth and volatility of consulting demand.
  • Loss per share of $(0.16), missed the consensus of $(0.13).
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $50.0 million.
  • Outlook: For FY21, SOC Telemed expects revenue of $90 million - $92 million (prior $97 million - $103 million), versus the consensus of $100 million.
  • Price Action: TLMD shares are down 27.5% at $3.01 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLMD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com