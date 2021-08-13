Twin Disc Stock Slides After Q4 Results, Sales Tops Consensus
- Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 11.5% year-over-year to $66.02 million, beating the consensus of $60.65 million.
- Sales increased in the quarter due to improving demand within the company's global oil and gas, industrial and marine markets.
- Loss per share widened to $(0.96) from $(0.13) in 4Q20. Net loss widened to $(12.7) million.
- The gross margin expanded by 440 bps to 27.7%.
- Loss from operations widened to $(5.0) million, versus $(1.53) million last year.
- Twin Disc generated cash from operating activities the whole year of $6.53 million, compared to $9.12 million last year.
- EBITDA for the quarter increased to $4.89 million from $1.34 million last year, and the margin expanded by 514 bps to 7.4%.
- Twin Disc's six-month backlog at June 30, 2021, was $70.3 million, compared to $71.4 million as of March 26, 2021, and $66.6 million as of June 30, 2020.
- Price Action: TWIN shares traded lower by 5.28% $13.45 on the last check Friday.
