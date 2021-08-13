 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twin Disc Stock Slides After Q4 Results, Sales Tops Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Twin Disc Stock Slides After Q4 Results, Sales Tops Consensus
  • Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWINreported fourth-quarter sales growth of 11.5% year-over-year to $66.02 million, beating the consensus of $60.65 million.
  • Sales increased in the quarter due to improving demand within the company's global oil and gas, industrial and marine markets.
  • Loss per share widened to $(0.96) from $(0.13) in 4Q20. Net loss widened to $(12.7) million.
  • The gross margin expanded by 440 bps to 27.7%.
  • Loss from operations widened to $(5.0) million, versus $(1.53) million last year.
  • Twin Disc generated cash from operating activities the whole year of $6.53 million, compared to $9.12 million last year.
  • EBITDA for the quarter increased to $4.89 million from $1.34 million last year, and the margin expanded by 514 bps to 7.4%.
  • Twin Disc's six-month backlog at June 30, 2021, was $70.3 million, compared to $71.4 million as of March 26, 2021, and $66.6 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Price Action: TWIN shares traded lower by 5.28% $13.45 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWIN)

Recap: Twin Disc Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
Twin Disc's Debt Overview
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com