Recap: Ayala Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.35% over the past year to ($0.75), which missed the estimate of ($0.63).

Revenue of $761,000 decreased by 27.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $28.68

52-week low: $7.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.00%

Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company's current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma-secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell-specific leukemia.