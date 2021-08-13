 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Venus Concept Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) rose 15.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 102.56% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $25,828,000 rose by 51.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,260,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $102,000,000 and $107,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vero/mediaframe/45834/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $3.44

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.34%

Company Description

Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services. The company products include NeoGraft, Venus Viva, Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Velocity, Venus Heal, Venus Bliss, ARTAS systems and others. The company provides medical devices and treatments for hair, body, and skin related problems. The company operates domestically as well as internationally. The company generates revenue in the form of Lease and sale of products and services, out of which the majority is generated form the lease received.

 

Related Articles (VERO)

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com