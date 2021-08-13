5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment had revenue of $4.34 billion, up over 100% year-over-year. Disney shares climbed 5.7% to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $260.00 billion before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares dropped 6.7% to close at $30.50 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $260.00 billion before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares dropped 6.7% to close at $30.50 on Thursday. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company warned, "In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel." Airbnb shares fell 4.5% to $144.3 in the after-hours trading session.

