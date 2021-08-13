 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electric Last Mile Solutions Reports Narrower Than Expected Q2 Loss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Electric Last Mile Solutions Reports Narrower Than Expected Q2 Loss
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMSreported a second-quarter loss per share of $(0.10), beating the analyst consensus of $(0.22). Net loss for the period totaled $(8.59) million.
  • Operating expenses amounted to $7.5 million. The operating loss for the quarter was $(7.5) million.
  • The company held $217.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Reception of the Urban Delivery has been positive, and we are now actively working to finalize order commitments," said CEO James Taylor.
  • Outlook: Electric Last Mile Solutions has affirmed the start of production for the ELMS Urban Delivery by the end of the third quarter of 2021 and set a 2021 production target of 1,000 vehicles.
  • The company expects FY21 operating expense of $75 million - $80 million.
  • Price Action: ELMS closed lower by 5.00% at $8.55 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELMS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2021
Electric Last Mile Solutions Signs Supply Agreement With Wuling Motors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com