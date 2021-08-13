 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta Materials Clocks 197% Revenue Growth In Q2; Seeks Contracts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Meta Materials Clocks 197% Revenue Growth In Q2; Seeks Contracts
  • Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMATreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 197% year-on-year to $0.62 million.
  • Development revenue grew 196% Y/Y to $0.62 million.
  • The gross margin improved 52 bps to 99.9% as costs reduced 47.2% Y/Y.
  • Operating expenses jumped 90.4% Y/Y to $5.08 million.
  • Loss per share was $(0.03), and the net loss widened to $(5.18) million.
  • The company held $155.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Meta Materials used $5.6 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • Meta Materials is currently pursuing multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts with several OEMs.
  • The impending acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp (OTC: NTSFF) brings electron beam lithography (EBL), high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL), and nano-coating production equipment, with a current capacity of over 7 million square meters per year, at significantly lower production costs compared to semiconductor processes.  
  • Meta Materials' existing non-security applications are likely to retail at $300-$450 per square meter.
  • Price Action: MMAT shares traded lower by 2.08% at $3.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTSFF + MMAT)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Meta Materials
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In Verizon, Globalstar Or Meta Materials?
AMC Entertainment Tops Q2 Trends For Millenials And Gen Z, WISH Enters The Top 100
Understanding Meta Materials's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com