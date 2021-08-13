Meta Materials Clocks 197% Revenue Growth In Q2; Seeks Contracts
- Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 197% year-on-year to $0.62 million.
- Development revenue grew 196% Y/Y to $0.62 million.
- The gross margin improved 52 bps to 99.9% as costs reduced 47.2% Y/Y.
- Operating expenses jumped 90.4% Y/Y to $5.08 million.
- Loss per share was $(0.03), and the net loss widened to $(5.18) million.
- The company held $155.1 million in cash and equivalents.
- Meta Materials used $5.6 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
- Meta Materials is currently pursuing multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts with several OEMs.
- The impending acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp (OTC: NTSFF) brings electron beam lithography (EBL), high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL), and nano-coating production equipment, with a current capacity of over 7 million square meters per year, at significantly lower production costs compared to semiconductor processes.
- Meta Materials' existing non-security applications are likely to retail at $300-$450 per square meter.
- Price Action: MMAT shares traded lower by 2.08% at $3.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
