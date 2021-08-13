 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 4:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.28 million.

• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.41 million.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $213.71 million.

• Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $79.52 million.

• GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $666.13 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $-1.00 million.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.21 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.26 million.

• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.65 million.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $902.13 million.

• 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

